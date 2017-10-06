Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Desjardins upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heroux Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,659 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $518.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.05.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Heroux Devtek Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls through its Magtron operations, as well as fluid filters products through its Bolton operations.

