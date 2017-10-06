DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DBV Technologies traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 168,689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,724,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 464,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market cap is $2.18 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

