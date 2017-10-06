David R. Jones Sells 50,000 Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW) Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) insider David R. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.59, for a total transaction of C$229,500.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) traded down 1.92% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 1,487,736 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Trican Well Service Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCW shares. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.88.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited operations in Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

