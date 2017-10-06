David King Sells 300 Shares of Morguard Corp (MRC) Stock

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) Director David King sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$55,500.00.

David King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, David King sold 200 shares of Morguard Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$36,800.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, David King sold 200 shares of Morguard Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.00, for a total value of C$36,600.00.

Morguard Corp (MRC) opened at 188.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.04. Morguard Corp has a 12 month low of $166.39 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Morguard Corp Company Profile

Morguard Corp is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard Residential REIT and Morguard REIT, owns a portfolio of over 175 multi-unit residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties located in Canada and in the United States.

