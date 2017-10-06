David King Sells 200 Shares of Morguard Corp (MRC) Stock

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) Director David King sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$36,800.00.

David King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, David King sold 300 shares of Morguard Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, David King sold 200 shares of Morguard Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.00, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00.

Morguard Corp (TSE MRC) traded down 0.29% on Friday, hitting $188.05. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands. Morguard Corp has a 12-month low of $166.39 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Morguard Corp Company Profile

Morguard Corp is a Canada-based real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of commercial, multi-unit residential and hotel real estate properties. It is also a real estate investment advisors and a management company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Morguard Residential REIT and Morguard REIT, owns a portfolio of over 175 multi-unit residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties located in Canada and in the United States.

