Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Shares Down 8.4%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.38. 3,944,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 1,201,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Darling Ingredients Inc. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/darling-ingredients-inc-dar-shares-down-8-4.html.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.