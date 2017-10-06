Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 79.72 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

