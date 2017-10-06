Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,252 PVH Corp. (PVH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PVH Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 53.3% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in PVH Corp. during the second quarter worth $138,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp. during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. by 24.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $1,110,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $718,018.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,307 shares of company stock worth $4,980,787. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,056 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.21. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.46.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. PVH Corp. had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PVH Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PVH Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC began coverage on PVH Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $145.00 target price on PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $149.00 target price on PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

