Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,218 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 638,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $468,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,150.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,102,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,704 shares of company stock worth $5,343,032. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,907 shares. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hormel Foods Corporation had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Hormel Foods Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Hormel Foods Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods Corporation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Hormel Foods Corporation

