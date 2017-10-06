D.A. Davidson & CO. Maintains Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. continued to hold its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 16.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) opened at 21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is high current income through investment in real estate and diversified preferred securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

