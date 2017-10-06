D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $217,000 Holdings in Ameren Corporation (AEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. maintained its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameren Corporation were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE) opened at 58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $60.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Ameren Corporation had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Ameren Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ameren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ameren Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameren Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Ameren Corporation Profile

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

