D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 12 Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 148.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.07 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other Cintas Corporation news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

