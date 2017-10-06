Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Get Cytokinetics Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,537 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $834.51 million. Cytokinetics, has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Cytokinetics, had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, will post ($2.46) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/cytokinetics-incorporated-cytk-price-target-increased-to-25-00-by-analysts-at-morgan-stanley.html.

In related news, SVP Bradley Paul Morgan sold 118,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at $946,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,822. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, by 56.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, by 24.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.