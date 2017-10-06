Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.64.
Shares of Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,537 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $834.51 million. Cytokinetics, has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.
Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Cytokinetics, had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, will post ($2.46) EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Bradley Paul Morgan sold 118,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at $946,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,822. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, by 56.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, by 24.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
Cytokinetics, Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.
