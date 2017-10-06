CWH Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Potlatch Corporation (PCH)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Potlatch Corporation comprises about 3.2% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Potlatch Corporation worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 19.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 18.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Potlatch Corporation by 75.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Potlatch Corporation by 68.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatch Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatch Corporation (PCH) traded up 0.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,168 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatch Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Potlatch Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 73.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS AG lowered Potlatch Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Potlatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered Potlatch Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatch Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Potlatch Corporation

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

