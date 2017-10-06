CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,675 Shares of Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Key Tronic Corporation worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Key Tronic Corporation by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 83,634 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic Corporation by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Key Tronic Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Tronic Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Key Tronic Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of -0.08.

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter. Key Tronic Corporation had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Key Tronic Corporation will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Key Tronic Corporation

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, is engaged in contract manufacturing for a range of products. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of a range of products. The Company provides engineering services, procurement and distribution, materials management, manufacturing and assembly services, in-house testing, and customer service.

