CV Holdings Inc (CBF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CV Holdings Inc (NYSE:CBF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CV Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

CV Holdings (CBF) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. 124,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CV Holdings has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.

CV Holdings (NYSE:CBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.11 million. Analysts anticipate that CV Holdings will post $1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $95,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CV Holdings by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CV Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CV Holdings by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CV Holdings by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CV Holdings during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000.

CV Holdings Company Profile

Capital Bank Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank Corporation that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services, and ancillary financial services to individuals and businesses in the southeastern region of the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

