CryoLife (CRY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media headlines about CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CryoLife earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.7020381801344 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoLife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of CryoLife (NYSE CRY) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 9,703 shares of the company traded hands. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $792.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. CryoLife had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. CryoLife’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 43,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $950,974.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,633.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,825 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

