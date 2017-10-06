Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) vs. Robert Half International (RHI) Financial Contrast

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cross Country Healthcare Inc. alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Robert Half International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare 1.06% 12.78% 6.02% Robert Half International 6.29% 29.97% 18.02%

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cross Country Healthcare does not pay a dividend. Robert Half International pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cross Country Healthcare has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare and Robert Half International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80 Robert Half International 0 4 2 0 2.33

Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Robert Half International has a consensus target price of $49.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Robert Half International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Robert Half International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $854.40 million 0.61 $38.83 million $0.03 475.67 Robert Half International $5.20 billion 1.23 $591.57 million $2.58 19.83

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Country Healthcare. Robert Half International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Robert Half International beats Cross Country Healthcare on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants under its Medical Doctor Associates brand. The Other Human Capital Management Services is engaged in providing retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice and allied health professionals. It provides multi-specialty locum tenens services, as well as other human capital management services focused on healthcare.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company operates through three segments: temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services. The temporary and consultant staffing segment provides specialized staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology (IT), legal, advertising, marketing and Web design fields. The permanent placement staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative and office, and IT fields. The risk consulting and internal audit services segment provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.