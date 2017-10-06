Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,455,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.95% of Crocs worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crocs by 79.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $113,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $118,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX) opened at 9.65 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $692.49 million. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Crocs had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

