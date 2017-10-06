Critical Review: Varian Medical Systems (VAR) & GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Varian Medical Systems and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 2 6 2 0 2.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $94.94, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.00%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 9.50% 24.70% 11.12% GenMark Diagnostics -111.96% -109.89% -60.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and GenMark Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $3.27 billion 2.87 $643.00 million $3.04 33.68 GenMark Diagnostics $50.59 million 10.51 -$49.93 million ($1.21) -8.04

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varian Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats GenMark Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy. The Company also has Varian Particle Therapy (VPT) and the operations of the Ginzton Technology Center (GTC). Its VPT business develops, designs, manufactures, sells and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy, another form of external beam radiotherapy using proton beams for the treatment of cancer. Its ProBeam system is capable of delivering intensity modulated proton therapy (IMPT) using pencil beam scanning technology. Its ProBeam Compact is a single room proton therapy product.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It offers four Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared diagnostic tests which run on its XT-8 instrument; its Respiratory Viral Panel; its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test; its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, and its Thrombophilia Risk Test. It also offers a Hepatitis C (HCV) genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as a 2C19 Genotyping Test, versions of which are available for use with its XT-8 instrument for research use only (RUO). Its XT-8 and ePlex test cartridges utilize the combination of distinct electrodes and multiple signal probes to detect dozens of target biomarkers from a single sample, thereby enabling highly multiplexed testing.

