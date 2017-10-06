Critical Contrast: XOMA Corporation (XOMA) & Its Rivals

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) is one of 95 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare XOMA Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XOMA Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 2 2 0 2.50 XOMA Corporation Competitors 122 460 1151 11 2.60

XOMA Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.51%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 59.74%. Given XOMA Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOMA Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation -329.42% N/A -155.46% XOMA Corporation Competitors -912.91% -186.15% -28.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of XOMA Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA Corporation’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOMA Corporation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation $12.31 million -$30.55 million -2.89 XOMA Corporation Competitors $224.58 million $58.11 million -1.06

XOMA Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XOMA Corporation. XOMA Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XOMA Corporation peers beat XOMA Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab. Its XOMA 358 is meant for long-acting treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia. XOMA 129 is meant for rapid onset, short-acting treatment of severe acute hypoglycemia. XOMA 213 is a Phase II-ready product candidate targeting the prolactin receptor, as well as research-stage programs targeting the parathyroid receptor (PTH1R) and the adrenal corticotropic hormone (ACTH). Gevokizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody with allosteric properties that has the potential to treat patients with a range of inflammatory diseases. Its technologies include Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies (ADAPT), ModulX and OptimX.

