Critical Analysis: The Phoenix Companies (PNX) vs. National Western Life Group (NWLI)

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) and The Phoenix Companies (NYSE:PNX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Western Life Group and The Phoenix Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Phoenix Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and The Phoenix Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 13.10% 5.33% 0.78% The Phoenix Companies -10.34% -121.92% -0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Western Life Group and The Phoenix Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $788.97 million 1.57 $171.25 million $30.07 11.98 The Phoenix Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Phoenix Companies.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Phoenix Companies does not pay a dividend. National Western Life Group pays out 1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats The Phoenix Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western) is a stock life insurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The products marketed under domestic insurance operations are annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. National Western’s international operations focus on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. The Company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of approximately 126,700 policyholders and for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of 139,100 annuity contract holders. National Western offers a portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities, including supplementary riders.

About The Phoenix Companies

The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (Phoenix) is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide life insurance and annuity products through independent agents and financial advisors. Phoenix operates through two segments: Life and Annuity, and Saybrus. The Life and Annuity segment includes individual life insurance and annuity products, including its closed block. The Saybrus segment provides dedicated life insurance and other consulting services to financial advisors in partner companies, as well as support for sales of Phoenix’s product line through independent distribution organizations. Its Annuities products include Fixed Indexed Annuities, Fixed Annuities, Single Premium Immediate Annuities and Variable Annuities. Its Life Insurance products include Whole Life, Universal Life, Indexed Universal Life, Variable Universal Life and Term. Its target markets consist of middle market, and mass affluent families and individuals planning for or living in retirement.

