Critical Analysis: Pretium Resources (PVG) versus The Competition

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pretium Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pretium Resources Inc. alerts:

This table compares Pretium Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources N/A -$16.23 million -59.44 Pretium Resources Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -16.48

Pretium Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pretium Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pretium Resources Competitors 871 2841 3001 74 2.34

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources N/A -2.05% -1.14% Pretium Resources Competitors -42,378.23% -5.74% -4.80%

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia. The Company’s focus is on advancing the Brucejack Project to production as a high-grade gold underground mine. The Brucejack Project is the Company’s material mineral project, which is located approximately 950 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, British Columbia, and over 65 kilometers north-northwest of Stewart, British Columbia. The Brucejack Project consists of approximately four mining leases and over six mineral claims totaling approximately 3,050 hectares in area. The Snowfield Project borders the Brucejack Project to the north and consists of over one mineral claim with an area of approximately 1,267.43 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.