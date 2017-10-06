Critical Analysis: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NGL) and Sasol (SSL)

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE: NGL) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of NGL ENERGY PARTNERS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sasol 0 1 2 0 2.67

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS currently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given NGL ENERGY PARTNERS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NGL ENERGY PARTNERS is more favorable than Sasol.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NGL ENERGY PARTNERS and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL ENERGY PARTNERS $14.08 billion 0.10 $282.16 million ($1.25) -9.60 Sasol $13.33 billion 1.35 $3.92 billion N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue, but lower earnings than NGL ENERGY PARTNERS.

Profitability

This table compares NGL ENERGY PARTNERS and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL ENERGY PARTNERS -0.73% -5.00% -1.62% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS pays out -124.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sasol beats NGL ENERGY PARTNERS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGL ENERGY PARTNERS

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations. Its water solutions segment provides services for the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production, and for the disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms and drilling fluids. Its liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners and petrochemical plants throughout the United States and in Canada. Its retail propane segment consists of the retail marketing, and sale and distribution of propane and distillates, among others. The Company’s refined products and renewables segment is engaged in gasoline, diesel, ethanol and biodiesel marketing operations.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company’s operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International. Its Strategic Business Units are energy, base chemicals, performance chemicals and group functions. The Company’s regional operating hubs include Southern Africa Operations and International Operations. The Company operates approximately six coal mines that supply feedstock for its Secunda (Sasol Synfuels) and Sasolburg (Sasolburg Operations) complexes in South Africa. It offers market ready fuels and oils, such as bitumen; industrial heating fuels; naphtha and illuminating paraffin transport fuels; automotive lubricants; industrial lubricants; greases; cleansers and degreasers; automotive fuels, and burner fuels.

