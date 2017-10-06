Critical Analysis: Hawaiian Holdings (HA) versus JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Holdings and JetBlue Airways Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Holdings 8.88% 44.12% 11.29% JetBlue Airways Corporation 9.78% 16.75% 6.99%

Risk and Volatility

Hawaiian Holdings has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways Corporation has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Hawaiian Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hawaiian Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Holdings and JetBlue Airways Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Holdings $2.59 billion 0.82 $606.10 million $4.28 9.32 JetBlue Airways Corporation $6.82 billion 0.93 $1.54 billion $1.97 9.79

JetBlue Airways Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Holdings. Hawaiian Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JetBlue Airways Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Holdings and JetBlue Airways Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Holdings 2 6 5 0 2.23 JetBlue Airways Corporation 1 8 5 0 2.29

Hawaiian Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $49.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.09%. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given JetBlue Airways Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways Corporation is more favorable than Hawaiian Holdings.

Summary

JetBlue Airways Corporation beats Hawaiian Holdings on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Holdings

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations. It offers non-stop service to Hawai’i from United States gateway cities. As of December 31, 2016, it also provided approximately 160 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. The Company operates various charter flights. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes, eight Boeing 767-300 aircraft, and 23 Airbus A330-200 aircraft for the North America, International, and charter routes.

About JetBlue Airways Corporation

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint. As of December 31, 2016, Mint included 16 fully lie-flat seats, four of which were in suites with a privacy door. The Company also provides Fly-Fi in-flight Internet service across its Airbus fleet. It provides its customers a choice to purchase tickets from three branded fares, which include Blue, Blue Plus and Blue Flex. Each of these fare include different offerings, such as free checked bags, reduced change fees and additional TrueBlue points. As of December 31, 2016, its Airbus A321 aircraft in a single cabin layout had 200 seats and those with Mint premium service had a seating capacity of 159 seats.

