Critical Analysis: Community Health Systems (CYH) and Its Competitors

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Community Health Systems to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Community Health Systems Inc. alerts:

94.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Health Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 4 10 1 0 1.80 Community Health Systems Competitors 180 1250 1784 31 2.51

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus target price of $7.15, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Health Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $17.48 billion $1.78 billion -1.28 Community Health Systems Competitors $5.72 billion $906.68 million 38.59

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Community Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -3.63% 0.07% 0.01% Community Health Systems Competitors 7.44% -0.14% 0.39%

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The services provided through its hospitals and affiliated businesses include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric and rehabilitation services. The Company also provides additional outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.