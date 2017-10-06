Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $50.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo S.A. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of Criteo (CRTO) traded up 3.18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 480,310 shares of the stock traded hands. Criteo has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Criteo had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/criteo-s-a-crto-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $471,238.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Warner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,980 shares of company stock worth $18,204,027 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Criteo by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 163,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Criteo by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 308,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $17,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.