Crew Energy Inc (CR) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at Laurentian

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Friday. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.56.

Shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) traded down 4.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,756 shares. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company’s market cap is $610.53 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,674.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,300 shares of company stock worth $124,282.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

