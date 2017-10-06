Crew Energy Inc (CR) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50.

Separately, Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.03.

Crew Energy (CR) opened at 4.28 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $637.33 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,674.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $124,282.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. It is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer. The Company’s activities are primarily focused in the Montney Resource situated in northeast British Columbia. Its Montney Resource is complemented by its Lloydminster heavy oil property in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

