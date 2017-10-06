Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.73. 1,620,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,426,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$18.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$21.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

The firm’s market cap is $5.30 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Clifford Neil Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$61,800.00. Also, Director Gerald A. Romanzin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$29,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $162,651 in the last ninety days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

