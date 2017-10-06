Credit Suisse Group AG Lowers Navient Corporation (NAVI) Price Target to $16.00

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Navient Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI) opened at 12.605 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.534 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Navient Corporation news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of Navient Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 106,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Navient Corporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

