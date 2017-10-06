Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372,145 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Urban Edge Properties worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,700.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 449,763 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 26,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 38,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,890,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) opened at 24.35 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

