Craig Hallum Reaffirms Buy Rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ MTSI) traded up 1.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 614,545 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.79 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a positive return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $194.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $45,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,204.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $722,346.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,671,881. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

