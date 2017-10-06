Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BREW. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ BREW) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a PE ratio of 679.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $72,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,108.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

