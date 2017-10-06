CPB Inc. (CPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CPB in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CPB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of CPB (NYSE:CPF) traded up 0.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 26,593 shares of the stock traded hands. CPB has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $987.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

CPB (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). CPB had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CPB will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other CPB news, Director Paul K. Yonamine acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $43,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CPB by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,190,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPB by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPB by 12,207.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is the bank holding company of Central Pacific Bank (the Bank). The Company’s segments include Banking Operations, Treasury and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending, consumer lending, trust services, retail brokerage services and its retail branch offices, which provide a range of deposit and loan products, as well as various other banking services.

