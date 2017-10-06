Cowen and Company Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded down 1.112% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.675. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,541 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.505 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $89.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,000 shares of company stock worth $82,949,650. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

