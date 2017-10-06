Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Shares Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) by 1,053.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the quarter. Cotiviti Holdings accounts for about 2.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC owned 0.09% of Cotiviti Holdings worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cotiviti Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 553.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 502.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cotiviti Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 138.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

COTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cotiviti Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cotiviti Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 27,034 shares of the company traded hands. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Cotiviti Holdings had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 8,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $291,401.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,626,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,121,804 shares of company stock worth $373,349,280 in the last ninety days.

About Cotiviti Holdings

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

