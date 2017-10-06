Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $170.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $158.38 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) traded down 5.97% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.09. 17,988,521 shares of the company traded hands. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of 266% compared to the average daily volume of 5,855 call options.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

