Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 90,002 Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,023 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon Corporation worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,672,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,846,913 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,942,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,038,056 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,490,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Corporation by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,920,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $393,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $136,723,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

In other news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 13,333 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $510,787.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,550.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denis P. O’brien sold 30,000 shares of Exelon Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,952 shares of company stock worth $18,509,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 767,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Exelon Corporation had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.59%.

Exelon Corporation Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

