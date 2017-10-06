Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU)

Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Paramount Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

POU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE POU) opened at 23.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93.

In related news, insider Clayton H. Riddell bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.45 per share, with a total value of C$2,445,000.00. Also, insider Bernard K. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 196,500 shares of company stock worth $4,771,335 and have sold 56,400 shares worth $976,344.

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate.

