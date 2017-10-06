Copart’s (CPRT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CJS Securities

CJS Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research note published on Thursday morning. CJS Securities currently has a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Copart (CPRT) traded up 0.17% on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,803 shares. Copart has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.42 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $5,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Vincent W. Mitz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $6,864,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,180,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,387,000 after buying an additional 8,230,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,093,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,611,000 after buying an additional 8,189,852 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,526,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,636,000 after buying an additional 5,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,842,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,107,000 after buying an additional 2,070,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,417,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,810,000 after buying an additional 3,826,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and India. The Company also provides vehicle remarketing services in Germany. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International.

