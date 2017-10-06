Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa Holdings,’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.35. Copa Holdings, reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa Holdings,.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $578.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.47 million. Copa Holdings, had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. BidaskClub cut shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Copa Holdings, from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa Holdings, currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,435,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 910.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 371,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 235,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, (CPA) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.84. 64,369 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. Copa Holdings, has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $134.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Copa Holdings,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Copa Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

