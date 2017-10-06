Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) opened at 11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.83 and a beta of -0.01. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the airline passenger transportation sector. The Company operates as an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). Its activities are divided into two geographical regions: Mexico (national operations), as well as the Unites States and Central America (international operations).

