ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTRV) Shares Down 4.8%

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 924,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 920,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $48.36 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.79% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of antiviral drugs for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The Company develops a range of compounds to treat HBV infection, which include CMX157 and CRV431. The Company is also developing an antiviral asset, FV-100.

