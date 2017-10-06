Contrasting KLX (KLXIV) & Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

KLX (NASDAQ: KLXIV) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get KLX Inc alerts:

This table compares KLX and Stanley Black & Decker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $11.84 billion 2.02 $1.91 billion $7.80 20.02

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than KLX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KLX and Stanley Black & Decker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Black & Decker 0 2 11 0 2.85

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $153.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.63%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than KLX.

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. KLX does not pay a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KLX has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares KLX and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX 4.81% 3.68% 2.20% Stanley Black & Decker 9.92% 15.36% 5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats KLX on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLX

KLX Inc. (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The Company’s ASG segment service offerings include inventory management and replenishment, creative and differential supply chain solutions, such as third-party logistics programs, special packaging and bar-coding, parts kitting, quality assurance testing and a range of purchasing assistance programs, plus the electronic data interchange capability. The Company’s ESG segment products and services include onshore completion services, wireline services, fishing services and tools, down-hole completion and production services, pressure control, accommodations and related surface rental equipment, and remanufacturing shops.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Tools & Storage, Security and Industrial. Its Tools & Storage segment consists of the Power Tools and Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage businesses. Its Security segment consists of the Convergent Security Solutions and Mechanical Access Solutions businesses. Its Industrial segment consists of the Engineered Fastening and Infrastructure businesses. It offers brands, such as SIDCHROME, AeroScout, DEWALT, Newell Tools and Craftsman, Irwin, Lenox, Craftsman, BLACK+DECKER, SONITROL, Warren, GRIPCO, Porter-Cable, BOSTITCH and WanderGuard.

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.