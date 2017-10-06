Contrasting BTU International (BTUI) and Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

BTU International (NASDAQ: BTUI) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BTU International does not pay a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTU International and Mesa Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTU International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesa Laboratories $95.22 million 6.00 $25.86 million $2.79 54.48

Mesa Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than BTU International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BTU International and Mesa Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTU International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares BTU International and Mesa Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTU International N/A N/A N/A Mesa Laboratories 11.31% 16.58% 9.37%

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats BTU International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTU International Company Profile

BTU International, Inc. (BTU) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related process controls for use in the electronics, alternative energy, automotive and other industries. The Company operates as a single business segment called Thermal Processing Capital Equipment. It is engaged in the supply of solder reflow systems used for surface mount applications in printed circuit board assembly. The Company’s thermal processing equipment is used in low temperature curing/encapsulation, hybrid integrated circuit manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging and sealing, and processing multi-chip modules. In addition, the equipment is used for solar cell processing, sintering nuclear fuel for commercial power generation, as well as brazing and the sintering of ceramics and powdered metals. Its alternative energy business addresses two markets, the manufacturing of solar cells and nuclear fuels.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. Its Biological Indicators Division provides testing services, along with the manufacturing and marketing of biological indicators and distribution of chemical indicators used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes. Its Continuous Monitoring Division designs, develops and markets systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters. Its Cold Chain Division provides parameter (primarily temperature) monitoring of products in a cold chain. The Company’s brands include DataTrace, DialyGuard, DryCal, Torqo, SureTorque, BGI, Mesa, PCD, Apex, CheckPoint, Mesa and TempTrust.

