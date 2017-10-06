Contrasting Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Its Peers

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Antares Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -34.27% -41.37% -25.74% Antares Pharma Competitors -127.02% -36.19% -10.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $53.10 million -$15.90 million -31.38 Antares Pharma Competitors $827.23 million $159.49 million 36.45

Antares Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antares Pharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25 Antares Pharma Competitors 162 1110 2438 88 2.65

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Antares Pharma competitors beat Antares Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. Its subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injector system suitable for branded and generic injectable drugs in unit dose containers, reusable needle-free spring-action injector devices, and disposable multi-use pen injectors for use with cartridges. The Company makes a reusable, needle-free spring action injection device, ZOMA-Jet or Twin-Jector, which is marketed through its partners for use with human growth hormone (hGH). The Company operates through drug delivery segment, which includes self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies.

