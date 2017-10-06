Contour Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in LogMein, Inc. (LOGM)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,296 shares during the period. LogMein accounts for 4.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of LogMein worth $67,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in LogMein in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in LogMein by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 23,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LogMein by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP bought a new position in LogMein in the second quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in LogMein by 573.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of LogMein in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMein in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of LogMein from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of LogMein in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LogMein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

In other news, CEO William Raymond Wagner sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $533,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $84,919.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,367. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. 100,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LogMein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.22 and a 12-month high of $123.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company’s market cap is $6.11 billion.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. LogMein had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMein, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

