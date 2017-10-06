Continental Building Products (CBPX) & Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Head to Head Contrast

Continental Building Products (NYSE: CBPX) and Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Building Products 0 2 2 0 2.50 Foundation Building Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

Continental Building Products currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus price target of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Foundation Building Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foundation Building Materials is more favorable than Continental Building Products.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Building Products 9.16% 15.45% 7.55% Foundation Building Materials N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Foundation Building Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Continental Building Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Building Products $474.02 million 2.14 $131.29 million $1.09 24.17 Foundation Building Materials $1.89 billion 0.33 $108.42 million N/A N/A

Continental Building Products has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Foundation Building Materials.

Summary

Continental Building Products beats Foundation Building Materials on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing. The Company also operates a finishing products business that manufactures a line of joint compounds at its plant in Silver Grove (Kentucky) and its joint compound plant in Chambly (Quebec). The Company manufactures gypsum wallboard related products for commercial and residential buildings and houses. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are concentrated in the eastern United States and eastern Canada.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings. It serves markets across the United States and in Canada. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Other products include stucco and Exterior insulation and finish system (EIFS), as well as offerings, such as tools, safety accessories and fasteners. Its Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems and the primary end markets served are new non-residential construction, non- residential repair and remodel construction and industrial markets.

