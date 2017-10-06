Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $203.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.95.

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) traded down 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.15. 831,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,867 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 667% compared to the average daily volume of 1,156 put options.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $2,465,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,659,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,833,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

